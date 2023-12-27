Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBFM is 21.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SBFM was 145.46K shares.

SBFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) has jumped by 15.03 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-12 that Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM ) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares. Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor.

SBFM’s Market Performance

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has experienced a 17.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.65% rise in the past month, and a -6.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for SBFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for SBFM’s stock, with a -39.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2644. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc saw -54.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc stands at -615.44. The total capital return value is set at -70.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.38. Equity return is now at value -85.87, with -78.14 for asset returns.

Based on Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.