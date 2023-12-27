Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 7.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) is $53.40, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On December 27, 2023, SU’s average trading volume was 4.94M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has plunge by 2.12relation to previous closing price of 32.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Suncor Energy is a strong performer in the oil and gas industry, generating substantial free cash flows and maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach. Despite a decline in revenue in 2023, Suncor is expected to benefit from industry tailwinds, which I describe in my analysis. My valuation simulation suggests the stock is 30% undervalued.

SU’s Market Performance

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has experienced a 3.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.06% drop in the past month, and a -4.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for SU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.