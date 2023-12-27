Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 21.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STBX on December 27, 2023 was 887.15K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

STBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) has decreased by -19.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

STBX’s Market Performance

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) has experienced a 7.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month, and a -73.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.98% for STBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for STBX’s stock, with a -88.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STBX Trading at -40.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.51%, as shares sank -16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2178. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd saw -90.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.