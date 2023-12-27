Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.69.

PSLV currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PSLV on December 27, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 8.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-12-04 that Bullish signals from a technical perspective have been pairing nicely with strong fundamentals. That bodes well for silver prices moving forward.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly rise of 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.