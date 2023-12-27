Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 32.01. However, the company has seen a 7.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that The aerospace sector has been red hot in 2023. While it was an epicenter sector during the pandemic, positive normalization has finally come to fruition as the travel boom sent airlines into hyperdrive, looking to grow and modernize their fleets.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) is $30.50, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for SPR is 114.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPR on December 27, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR’s stock has seen a 7.73% increase for the week, with a 23.06% rise in the past month and a 112.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.08% for SPR’s stock, with a 24.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.01. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -14.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.