Southern Company’s (SO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month, and a 3.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for SO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 25.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SO is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Southern Company (SO) is $74.00, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On December 27, 2023, SO’s average trading volume was 4.64M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has increased by 0.01 when compared to last closing price of 69.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that The latest trading day saw Southern Co. (SO) settling at $69.44, representing a +0.1% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.94. In addition, Southern Company saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $71.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 106,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $356,150 using the latest closing price.

Poroch David P., the Comptroller of Southern Company, sale 10,000 shares at $69.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Poroch David P. is holding 28,691 shares at $693,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southern Company (SO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.