Should You Invest in Western Union Company (WU) Now?

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WU is $13.03, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume for WU on December 27, 2023 was 4.88M shares.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 11.84. However, the company has experienced a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Western Union’s (WU) C2C transactions are expected to witness continuous growth in the coming days.

WU’s Market Performance

Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.57% drop in the past month, and a -9.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for WU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for WU’s stock, with a -1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WU Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Western Union Company saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Union Company (WU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.