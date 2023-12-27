Should You Invest in Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Now?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LOW is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LOW is $223.09, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 574.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for LOW on December 27, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 223.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Structural shifts in the financial markets have led to interesting strategic shifts among hedge fund managers. Although the hedge fund business is merely an enclave of the financial markets, its activities provide valuable insights to market participants.

LOW’s Market Performance

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.93% gain in the past month and a 6.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $240 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.18. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.