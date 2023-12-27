Should You Invest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRBG is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRBG is 249.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CRBG on December 27, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

CRBG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 21.59, but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Corebridge Financial shares have steadily recovered after a sharp decline during market turmoil in March and April. The company’s shift from variable annuities to fixed and fixed-index annuities is boosting sales and making earnings more consistent. CRBG has a diverse investment portfolio and a solid capital position, with the potential for future special dividends and share repurchases.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.67% and a quarterly rise of 17.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Corebridge Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for CRBG’s stock, with a 25.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 6,210,256 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Dec 18. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 324,203,636 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $135,073,068 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 35,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 330,413,892 shares at $717,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 23.24, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.