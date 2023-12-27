Should You Invest in 3M Co. (MMM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMM is $108.31, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 551.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for MMM on December 27, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 106.33. However, the company has seen a 2.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF continues its recent good run in December, through the 22nd, the ETF is up 3.91%. I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.

MMM’s Market Performance

3M Co. (MMM) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.67% gain in the past month and a 15.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for MMM’s stock, with a 7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $107 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMM Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.51. In addition, 3M Co. saw -9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Co., valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Co., sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co. stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value -78.91, with -15.45 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co. (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3M Co. (MMM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.