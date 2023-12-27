Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.27 in relation to its previous close of 15.76. However, the company has experienced a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Shoals Technologies (SHLS) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SHLS is 163.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.18% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SHLS was 3.88M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen a 1.33% increase in the past week, with a 12.95% rise in the past month, and a -20.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.69. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Bardos Dominic, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $14.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Bardos Dominic now owns 66,925 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $59,808 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 3,310 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 78,075 shares at $47,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 49.36, with 19.85 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.