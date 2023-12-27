Shineco Inc (SISI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Shineco Inc (SISI) has seen a 13.60% increase in the past week, with a 7.74% gain in the past month, and a -21.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for SISI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for SISI’s stock, with a -64.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SISI is at -0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SISI is 47.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SISI on December 27, 2023 was 657.16K shares.

SISI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has increased by 24.72 when compared to last closing price of 0.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Shineco (NASDAQ: SISI ) stock is on the rise Tuesday without any clear news from the company this morning. Instead, it looks like traders can point to increased activity as the reason for today’s rally.

SISI Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SISI rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1036. In addition, Shineco Inc saw -95.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1599.69 for the present operating margin

-104.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc stands at -1848.28. The total capital return value is set at -15.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.29. Equity return is now at value -36.74, with -21.31 for asset returns.

Based on Shineco Inc (SISI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.22. Total debt to assets is 24.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shineco Inc (SISI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.