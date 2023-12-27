Sempra (SRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 73.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Utility companies supply essential services like electricity, natural gas and water to nearly every home and business across the United States. These heavily regulated corporations rank among the stock market’s most stable and consistent investments today.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is 17.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRE is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sempra (SRE) is $81.75, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 628.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On December 27, 2023, SRE’s average trading volume was 3.53M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE’s stock has seen a -0.45% decrease for the week, with a 1.07% rise in the past month and a 7.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Sempra. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for SRE’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.75. In addition, Sempra saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sempra (SRE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.