Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has increased by 13.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Sangamo (SGMO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGMO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGMO is $2.79, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for SGMO is 158.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on December 27, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO’s stock has seen a 24.44% increase for the week, with a 24.47% rise in the past month and a -29.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.61% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.84% for SGMO’s stock, with a -54.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.92%, as shares surge +27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4304. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc saw -84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -112.37, with -61.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.