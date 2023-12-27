Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND): A Technical Analysis

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) is $7.01, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for SAND is 244.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAND on December 27, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 5.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Q3 revenues gain on higher average realized selling price of gold.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND’s stock has risen by 3.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.51% and a quarterly rise of 12.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for SAND’s stock, with a 0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAND Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw -0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at +52.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 1.11, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 35.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 25.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.