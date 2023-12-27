Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Stock Showcases 9.81% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has gone up by 6.51% for the week, with a 23.48% rise in the past month and a 42.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for RCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCL is $120.01, which is -$8.97 below the current price. The public float for RCL is 235.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on December 27, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 128.21, however, the company has experienced a 6.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Some hot events of 2023 may influence markets in 2024 as well. Stocks like VeriSign (VRSN), Block (SQ), Royal Caribbean (RCL), W.R.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at 26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +21.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.58. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 160.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 284,766 shares at the price of $121.73 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 19,167,507 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $34,664,565 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 400,000 shares at $119.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 19,452,273 shares at $47,992,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.