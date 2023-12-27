Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 14.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-26 that Most Wall Streeters can tell you that the time to step away from the desk and ‘live a little’ is when the VIX is low, and stocks aren’t set to move as quickly. However, the veterans will correct that lesson and tell you that quiet VIX times are when you need to hone into an excellent strategy to make money once volatility pops.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RKT is at 2.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for RKT is 117.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.39% of that float. The average trading volume for RKT on December 27, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT’s stock has seen a 6.50% increase for the week, with a 65.12% rise in the past month and a 83.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Rocket Companies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.31% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 60.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RKT Trading at 57.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +62.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc saw 113.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 571,502 shares at $13,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.85, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.