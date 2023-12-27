Ring Energy Inc (REI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.96relation to previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that Paul D. McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on December 6-7, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) is above average at 4.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ring Energy Inc (REI) is $3.50, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 131.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REI on December 27, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stock saw a decrease of 5.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Ring Energy Inc (REI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for REI’s stock, with a -14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5365. In addition, Ring Energy Inc saw -36.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from CRUM JOHN A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Dec 01. After this action, CRUM JOHN A now owns 355,094 shares of Ring Energy Inc, valued at $83,700 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Paul D., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McKinney Paul D. is holding 1,318,231 shares at $82,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 11.05, with 5.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.