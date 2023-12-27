Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RVMD is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RVMD is 99.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.35% of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on December 27, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has plunge by 5.90relation to previous closing price of 27.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that The pharma stock leaders can at times seem overly risk averse with their approach to developing new medicines and cures. With the difficulty of clinical trials and the uncertainty of Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many pharma companies prefer to play it safe rather than bet big.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has seen a 9.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.92% gain in the past month and a -0.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.95% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at 23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +33.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.07. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw 21.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from GOLDSMITH MARK A, who sale 8,165 shares at the price of $25.90 back on Dec 18. After this action, GOLDSMITH MARK A now owns 376,167 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $211,488 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the Chief Operating Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc, sale 2,993 shares at $25.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 101,467 shares at $77,524 based on the most recent closing price.

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -43.63, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

In summary, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.