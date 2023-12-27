Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RPHM) Stock: A -71.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) has seen a -2.10% decrease in the past week, with a -77.49% drop in the past month, and a -81.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for RPHM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.41% for RPHM’s stock, with a -80.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RPHM is 22.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on December 27, 2023 was 785.39K shares.

RPHM) stock’s latest price update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Reneo (RPHM) loses 83% following the failure of the mid-stage pivotal study of its only pipeline candidate, mavodelpar, to treat primary mitochondrial myopathies in adults. It cuts the workforce by 70%.

RPHM Trading at -77.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -76.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.6725. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -39.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Hall Ashley, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hall Ashley now owns 39,600 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,058 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,330,337 shares at $709,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

The total capital return value is set at -43.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.86. Equity return is now at value -59.42, with -53.33 for asset returns.

Based on Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.