Regis Corp. (RGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regis Corp. (RGS) is $40.00, which is $32.17 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 2.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGS on December 27, 2023 was 27.91K shares.

RGS) stock’s latest price update

Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 32.26 in comparison to its previous close of 5.92, however, the company has experienced a 17.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Regis (NYSE: RGS ) stock is dropping on Thursday after the company was sent a delisting notice by the NYSE Regulation. This update would see the company’s shares delisted from the New York Stock Exchange for failing to meet listing requirements.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS’s stock has risen by 17.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.75% and a quarterly drop of -44.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.85% for Regis Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for RGS’s stock, with a -56.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.92%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -67.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. The total capital return value is set at 1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.29. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regis Corp. (RGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.