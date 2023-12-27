REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.94 compared to its previous closing price of 6.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The consensus price target hints at a 62.4% upside potential for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for REE is at 2.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for REE is 6.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for REE on December 27, 2023 was 67.06K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE’s stock has seen a 29.69% increase for the week, with a 23.53% rise in the past month and a 19.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.78% for REE Automotive Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.70% for REE’s stock, with a -29.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REE Trading at 32.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.56%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +29.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -53.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -84.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.