Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PRPL stock has gone down by -12.61%, with a monthly gain of 51.63% and a quarterly plunge of -33.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.51% for Purple Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for PRPL stock, with a simple moving average of -54.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRPL is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PRPL is 99.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRPL on December 27, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

PRPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) has increased by 1.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that Tax-loss selling occurs as investors dump their underperforming stocks to take the capital loss and wait 30 days to buy them back to avoid the wash rule. This causes underperforming stocks to fall in December and bounce back in January and February as investors buy back into the same shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PRPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRPL Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +62.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPL fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9904. In addition, Purple Innovation Inc saw -79.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPL starting from DICAMILLO GARY T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Aug 28. After this action, DICAMILLO GARY T now owns 158,478 shares of Purple Innovation Inc, valued at $22,182 using the latest closing price.

McGarvey Casey Kale, the Chief Legal Officer of Purple Innovation Inc, purchase 22,300 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that McGarvey Casey Kale is holding 108,436 shares at $63,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

+36.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Purple Innovation Inc stands at -15.58. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -87.85, with -30.78 for asset returns.

Based on Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 35.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.