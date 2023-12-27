PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) has surged by 3.13 when compared to previous closing price of 3.84, but the company has seen a 41.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCT is 126.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.07% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 3.70M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stock saw an increase of 41.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.51% and a quarterly increase of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.74% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCT Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +41.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -41.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Somma Lawrence C, who purchase 12,510 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Somma Lawrence C now owns 420,371 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $49,965 using the latest closing price.

BOUCK STEVEN F, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BOUCK STEVEN F is holding 41,640 shares at $31,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.