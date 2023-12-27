Pono Capital Three Inc (PTHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pono Capital Three Inc (NASDAQ: PTHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTHR is 11.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTHR on December 27, 2023 was 105.93K shares.

PTHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pono Capital Three Inc (NASDAQ: PTHR) has plunged by -0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 10.62, but the company has seen a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTHR’s Market Performance

Pono Capital Three Inc (PTHR) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.76% gain in the past month and a 0.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.44% for PTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for PTHR’s stock, with a 1.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTHR Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTHR rose by +0.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Pono Capital Three Inc saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTHR

Based on Pono Capital Three Inc (PTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,816.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pono Capital Three Inc (PTHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.