PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.87, however, the company has experienced a 39.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ashley DeSimone – ICR Ben Kohn – CEO Marc Crossman – CFO and COO Conference Call Participants Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity Greg Pendy – Chardan Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PLBY Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting today’s call are Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Crossman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLBY is 48.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLBY on December 27, 2023 was 602.18K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

The stock of PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has seen a 39.86% increase in the past week, with a 112.31% rise in the past month, and a 17.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.58% for PLBY’s stock, with a -24.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at 60.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares surge +117.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +39.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7139. In addition, PLBY Group Inc saw -63.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 75,361 shares of PLBY Group Inc, valued at $23,450 using the latest closing price.

Beuting Florus, the Former CAO & Treasurer of PLBY Group Inc, sale 1,059 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Beuting Florus is holding 47,939 shares at $755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -210.81, with -42.49 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.