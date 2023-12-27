Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PL is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PL is 167.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume for PL on December 27, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has increased by 4.26 when compared to last closing price of 2.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Space exploration is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It was about a $447 billion industry last year.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has risen by 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly drop of -1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for PL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.94% for the last 200 days.

PL Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 875,932 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,410 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 878,990 shares at $2,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.29, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.