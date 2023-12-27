Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) is $17.50, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 463.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on December 27, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 15.09. However, the company has seen a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that In the latest trading session, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $15.09, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.95% and a quarterly drop of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Plains All American Pipeline LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Goebel Jeremy L., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Nov 21. After this action, Goebel Jeremy L. now owns 279,223 shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP, valued at $545,321 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.