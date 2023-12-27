Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has surged by 2.02 when compared to previous closing price of 16.86, but the company has seen a 5.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that Dividend growth rate is an underrated aspect of dividend investing. Companies that start with lower yields but grow the dividend rapidly end up paying higher yields over time and outperforming on share price. In other words, they beat the world. Who are they? This article lists the top 10 dividend-growth REITs, with safe yields of 2.00% or better. The results are sometimes surprising.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PK is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PK is $16.72, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for PK is 204.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.62% of that float. The average trading volume for PK on December 27, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stock saw an increase of 5.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.21% and a quarterly increase of 45.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.71% for PK’s stock, with a 32.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at 23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 45.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.