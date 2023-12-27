Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) by analysts is $2.67, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for OTLK is 131.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.24% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of OTLK was 7.18M shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK)’s stock price has plunge by 7.59relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-27 that Penny stocks, or “stocks under $5,” tend to occupy volatile territory with occasional meteoric runs. While savvy short-term traders eagerly scan for these explosive upside trades, penny stocks remain extremely high-risk.

OTLK’s Market Performance

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has seen a 15.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.62% gain in the past month and a 120.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for OTLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.96% for OTLK’s stock, with a -50.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTLK Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4321. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc saw -55.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from Dagnon Terry, who sale 520,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Apr 20. After this action, Dagnon Terry now owns 653,058 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc, valued at $590,200 using the latest closing price.

Evanson Jeff, the Chief Commercial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics Inc, sale 267,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Evanson Jeff is holding 745,975 shares at $296,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Equity return is now at value -827.71, with -193.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.