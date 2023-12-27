Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, OSCR stock has gone up by 20.57%, with a monthly gain of 7.93% and a quarterly surge of 70.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for Oscar Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.30% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSCR is 139.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 1.77M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has soared by 0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 9.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +20.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 276.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,029 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 548,613 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $245,037 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 301,223 shares at $137,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.