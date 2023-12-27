Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OGN stock has gone up by 7.70%, with a monthly gain of 24.38% and a quarterly plunge of -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Organon & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.97% for OGN’s stock, with a -25.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Right Now?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OGN is 255.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGN on December 27, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

OGN) stock’s latest price update

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 13.91. However, the company has seen a 7.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Organon’s stock has declined 32% since September, making it one of the worst performers in healthcare. The company reported mixed financial results, with 1% growth in product sales and a decline in total revenue. Organon’s biggest challenge is debt reduction, but its strategic focus on cost efficiency and debt reduction could lead to significant returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGN Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +23.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Organon & Co. saw -49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

+63.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 21.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Organon & Co. (OGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.