Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORGO is $4.75, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for ORGO is 78.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ORGO on December 27, 2023 was 964.31K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) has increased by 10.71 when compared to last closing price of 3.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Small-cap stocks should rally ahead due to cheaper valuation, cooling inflation data and hopes of Fed rate cuts in 2024. Against this backdrop, Organogenesis (ORGO), Riskified (RSKD), Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), Stoneridge (SRI) and VirTra (VTSI) emerge as winning picks.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO’s stock has risen by 9.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.75% and a quarterly rise of 65.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.28% for ORGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGO Trading at 60.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +70.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc saw 63.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc, valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.