Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is above average at 13.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oneok Inc. (OKE) is $75.24, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 581.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OKE on December 27, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has soared by 1.40 in relation to previous closing price of 70.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has risen by 4.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.67% and a quarterly rise of 10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Oneok Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for OKE’s stock, with a 10.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $83 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.52. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, who sale 800 shares at the price of $70.29 back on Dec 22. After this action, RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A now owns 25,154 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $56,230 using the latest closing price.

NORTON PIERCE, the President & CEO of Oneok Inc., purchase 24,607 shares at $60.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that NORTON PIERCE is holding 42,017 shares at $1,500,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.