Oncology Institute Inc (TOI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for TOI is 26.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on December 27, 2023 was 288.82K shares.

TOI) stock’s latest price update

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.34 in comparison to its previous close of 1.76, however, the company has experienced a 46.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As we enter 2024, investors wonder if it will be another volatile year for stocks. Maybe we see some stabilization after 2023’s ups and downs; maybe not.

TOI’s Market Performance

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has seen a 46.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.84% gain in the past month and a 34.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for TOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.17% for TOI’s stock, with a 93.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +46.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5200. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 23.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Shah Mihir, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shah Mihir now owns 328,122 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $126,989 using the latest closing price.

Hively Brad, the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Hively Brad is holding 697,065 shares at $56,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -59.88, with -23.82 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.