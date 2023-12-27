ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ON stock has gone up by 2.04%, with a monthly gain of 23.37% and a quarterly plunge of -5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for ON Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for ON’s stock, with a -0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 17.24x. The 36-month beta value for ON is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ON is $86.29, which is $0.82 above than the current price. The public float for ON is 428.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of ON on December 27, 2023 was 7.16M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.74 in relation to its previous close of 84.01. However, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Pursuing sustainable solutions becomes paramount as the world tackles the growing pains of climate change. This is where EV charging stocks come in, serving as the backbone of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.53. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corp. saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 31,045 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp., valued at $97,103 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., sale 2,795 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 32,050 shares at $277,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corp. stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 33.87, with 18.25 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In summary, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.