Old National Bancorp (ONB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONB is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONB is $18.36, which is $1.18 above the current price. The public float for ONB is 289.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONB on December 27, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ONB) stock’s latest price update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.30 in comparison to its previous close of 16.96, however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Old National Bancorp (ONB) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

ONB’s Market Performance

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.43% gain in the past month and a 18.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for ONB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.71% for ONB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.