Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) Stock Showcases 24.66% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) has seen a 40.60% increase in the past week, with a 18.36% gain in the past month, and a 14.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for OMEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.66% for OMEX’s stock, with a 19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is 182.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMEX is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is $7.50, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for OMEX is 19.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. On December 27, 2023, OMEX’s average trading volume was 84.19K shares.

OMEX) stock’s latest price update

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)’s stock price has soared by 17.04 in relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-06-09 that Odyssey Marine is involved in a long-lasting litigation saga with Mexico. Though the case for OMEX looks compelling, the market clearly disagrees with this.

OMEX Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX rose by +40.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Abbott John, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Abbott John now owns 0 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., valued at $51,274 using the latest closing price.

Abbott John, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., sale 42,216 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Abbott John is holding 16,922 shares at $128,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.99 for the present operating margin

-641.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. stands at -1733.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 105.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.