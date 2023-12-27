NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NRG is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NRG is $49.33, which is -$1.48 below than the current price. The public float for NRG is 217.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on December 27, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

NRG) stock’s latest price update

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 50.00. However, the company has seen a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Investors leveraging dividend-paying stocks to build a portfolio that emphasizes quality and sustainability can effectively weather market risks. Stocks like MMM, OMC, AMCR, NI and NRG are must-haves for your portfolio.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG’s stock has risen by 3.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.72% and a quarterly rise of 32.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for NRG Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for NRG’s stock, with a 32.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRG Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.54. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 59.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value -41.14, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 216.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.44. Total debt to assets is 28.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.