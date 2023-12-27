Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) by analysts is $602.67, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 3.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of NMR was 7.01M shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 4.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that To lift its performance, Nomura (NMR) aims an additional $100 million of cost cuts in the wholesale banking division.

NMR’s Market Performance

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.50% gain in the past month and a 6.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for NMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for NMR’s stock, with a 14.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.