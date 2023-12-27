NiSource Inc (NI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 26.25. However, the company has seen a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Investors leveraging dividend-paying stocks to build a portfolio that emphasizes quality and sustainability can effectively weather market risks. Stocks like MMM, OMC, AMCR, NI and NRG are must-haves for your portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) is 17.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NI is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NiSource Inc (NI) is $28.70, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 445.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On December 27, 2023, NI’s average trading volume was 6.32M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI’s stock has seen a 0.15% increase for the week, with a 1.26% rise in the past month and a 2.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for NiSource Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for NI’s stock, with a -1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.30. In addition, NiSource Inc saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Jesanis Michael E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.24 back on Nov 28. After this action, Jesanis Michael E now owns 48,070 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $131,200 using the latest closing price.

Yates Lloyd M, the Director and President & CEO of NiSource Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $26.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yates Lloyd M is holding 131,242 shares at $1,057,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NiSource Inc (NI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.