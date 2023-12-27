Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has increased by 0.91 when compared to last closing price of 486.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-26 that Most investors can only dream of matching even 1.0% of a successful investment track record like Ray Dalio’s. His hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, is the largest one in the world, and they have stopped accepting new investor money because the returns alone outpace any sort of inflow they can call for.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by analysts is $470.36, which is -$20.83 below the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 431.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of NFLX was 5.12M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX stock saw an increase of 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.43% and a quarterly increase of 29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Netflix Inc. (NFLX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for NFLX’s stock, with a 22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $495 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $472.11. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 66.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Peters Gregory K, who sale 7,230 shares at the price of $500.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Peters Gregory K now owns 13,090 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $3,615,000 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 2,712 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 0 shares at $1,356,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.