Nephros Inc (NEPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) has increased by 19.71 when compared to last closing price of 3.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kirin Smith – PCG Advisory Robert Banks – CEO Judy Krandel – Chief Financial Officer Andy Astor – Advisor and Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas McGovern – Maxim Group Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Nephros Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEPH is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for NEPH is 9.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPH on December 27, 2023 was 19.27K shares.

NEPH’s Market Performance

NEPH stock saw an increase of 24.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 64.40% and a quarterly increase of 160.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.52% for Nephros Inc (NEPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.36% for NEPH’s stock, with a 130.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NEPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEPH Trading at 73.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +65.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPH rose by +24.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Nephros Inc saw 219.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEPH starting from Banks Robert R. Jr., who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Dec 07. After this action, Banks Robert R. Jr. now owns 20,000 shares of Nephros Inc, valued at $39,647 using the latest closing price.

Banks Robert R. Jr., the President and CEO of Nephros Inc, purchase 1,901 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Banks Robert R. Jr. is holding 2,000 shares at $3,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.46 for the present operating margin

+44.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nephros Inc stands at -45.64. The total capital return value is set at -33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.21. Equity return is now at value -22.92, with -15.37 for asset returns.

Based on Nephros Inc (NEPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.35. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nephros Inc (NEPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.