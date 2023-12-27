Navigating the Volatility of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) Stock

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has gone up by 12.38% for the week, with a 15.90% rise in the past month and a -25.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.77% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.24% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -71.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.

The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCFC on December 27, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has plunge by 13.00relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Despite all of the business media’s frantic, recent warnings about electric-vehicle sales collapsing, the actual data tells a radically different story. Specifically, last quarter EV sales in the United States jumped 50% versus the same period a year earlier to 313,000.

DCFC Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1962. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -86.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.71 for the present operating margin

-2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -65.77. The total capital return value is set at -128.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -287.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.