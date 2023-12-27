Navigating the Volatility of Olo Inc’s (OLO) Stock

In the past week, OLO stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly gain of 11.11% and a quarterly plunge of -2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Olo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for OLO’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OLO is 104.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on December 27, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 5.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Olo beat expectations for its most recent quarter and raised full-year guidance. The company says that one of its most important customers has built out its own technology and may not renew its contract.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLO Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Olo Inc saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Panama Diego, who sale 13,293 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Dec 06. After this action, Panama Diego now owns 581,869 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $76,835 using the latest closing price.

Glass Noah H., the CEO of Olo Inc, sale 8,338 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Glass Noah H. is holding 285,353 shares at $48,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olo Inc (OLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.