NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NWG is 4.44B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on December 27, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 5.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-20 that NatWest Group PLC (LSE:NWG), Banco Santander (LSE:BNC) and Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE:MTRO) are offering some of the best, inflation-busting rates on savings accounts at over 5%, according to tracking websites. Given these are now into their second month outdoing inflation, which subsided to 3.9% on Wednesday, analysts have told savers to take advantage while they can.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.15% gain in the past month and a -3.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for NWG’s stock, with a -5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 15.44, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.