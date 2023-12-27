MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIFW is -1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LIFW is 5.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIFW on December 27, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has decreased by -7.59 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

LIFW’s Market Performance

LIFW’s stock has fallen by -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.55% and a quarterly drop of -42.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.52% for MSP Recovery Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.47% for LIFW’s stock, with a -74.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at -38.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.74%, as shares sank -50.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -94.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Ruiz John Hasan, who purchase 467,290 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Oct 26. After this action, Ruiz John Hasan now owns 474,190 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Quesada Frank Carlos, the Chief Legal Officer of MSP Recovery Inc, purchase 6,868,132 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Quesada Frank Carlos is holding 7,007,041 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Equity return is now at value -16.58, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.