Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) by analysts is $1432.67, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 11.67B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MUFG was 3.42M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 8.52, but the company has seen a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-22 that Nicole Webb, Wealth Enhancement Group SVP, and George Goncalves, MUFG head of U.S. macro strategy, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the day’s market action and what’s ahead in 2024.

MUFG’s Market Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a -2.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.28% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 11.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.