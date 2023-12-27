Metlife Inc (MET) Stock Experiences 4.23% Monthly Change

In the past week, MET stock has gone up by 1.56%, with a monthly gain of 4.23% and a quarterly surge of 5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Metlife Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is above average at 24.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Metlife Inc (MET) is $78.23, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 620.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MET on December 27, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.58 in relation to its previous close of 65.86. However, the company has experienced a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 12/14/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors, ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 3 of the 68 were private or foreign exchange listed firms not tracked by YCharts, leaving 65 listed. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.17% to 9.08% in annual yield and ranged -15.07% to 36.4% in broker estimated one-year price target upsides by YCharts 12/14/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.88. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeh C., the Director of Metlife Inc, purchase 17 shares at $51.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeh C. is holding 2,526 shares at $879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Metlife Inc (MET) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.