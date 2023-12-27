Make Informed Decisions with Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) Stock Updates

The stock of Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a 2.86% rise in the past month and a 7.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for XEL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for XEL’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) by analysts is $64.50, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 550.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of XEL was 4.20M shares.

XEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 62.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that At a cursory glance, the concept of dividend stocks – particularly in the boring utilities space – seems overly cautious. After all, several risk-on asset classes, including technology-focused securities and cryptocurrencies have soared over the past several weeks.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XEL Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.60. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc. saw -11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy, Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy, Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 156.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.01. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.